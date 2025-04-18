Whatever A24 Music is, at least it has a gorgeous logo

"It’s just William Dafoe screaming into a mic”.

Indie film company A24 has slyly launched its new venture, A24 Music. In typical pretentious indie fashion, the details of the drop are suitably cryptic right now, but that hasn't stopped fans (myself included) from giving in to the hype.

While A24 Music has been around for a while now, the company's unexpected logo teaser has sparked serious theories from fans, from an official record label launch to big-name artist collabs. While I can neither confirm nor deny speculation, one thing's for certain – the A24 Music logo is a hit.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

