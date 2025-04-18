Indie film company A24 has slyly launched its new venture, A24 Music. In typical pretentious indie fashion, the details of the drop are suitably cryptic right now, but that hasn't stopped fans (myself included) from giving in to the hype.

While A24 Music has been around for a while now, the company's unexpected logo teaser has sparked serious theories from fans, from an official record label launch to big-name artist collabs. While I can neither confirm nor deny speculation, one thing's for certain – the A24 Music logo is a hit.

In a mysterious Instagram post, A24 shared a short video debuting the new logo. With a distinctly retro feel, the animated design warps from a spinning record into the new design – a circular symbol encased in a smart oval motif. Simple yet bold, the A24 Music logo captures the spirit of early record labels, creating a timeless appeal embellished with a taste of nostalgia.

Simply captioned "A24 Music. Stay tuned," the cryptic post didn't give us much context for the new announcement, but that didn't stop fans from speculating. "It’s spoken word Letterboxd reviews read over jazz," one fan commented. "It’s just William Dafoe screaming into a mic against reverb’d guitar," another suggested.

While it seems we'll have to wait a little before we find out what A24 Music has in store so in the meantime, check out A24's nostalgic Y2K-inspired website or take a look at the Civil War film posters that caused a stir among fans.