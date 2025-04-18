Whatever A24 Music is, at least it has a gorgeous logo
"It’s just William Dafoe screaming into a mic”.
Indie film company A24 has slyly launched its new venture, A24 Music. In typical pretentious indie fashion, the details of the drop are suitably cryptic right now, but that hasn't stopped fans (myself included) from giving in to the hype.
While A24 Music has been around for a while now, the company's unexpected logo teaser has sparked serious theories from fans, from an official record label launch to big-name artist collabs. While I can neither confirm nor deny speculation, one thing's for certain – the A24 Music logo is a hit.
A photo posted by on
In a mysterious Instagram post, A24 shared a short video debuting the new logo. With a distinctly retro feel, the animated design warps from a spinning record into the new design – a circular symbol encased in a smart oval motif. Simple yet bold, the A24 Music logo captures the spirit of early record labels, creating a timeless appeal embellished with a taste of nostalgia.
Simply captioned "A24 Music. Stay tuned," the cryptic post didn't give us much context for the new announcement, but that didn't stop fans from speculating. "It’s spoken word Letterboxd reviews read over jazz," one fan commented. "It’s just William Dafoe screaming into a mic against reverb’d guitar," another suggested.
While it seems we'll have to wait a little before we find out what A24 Music has in store so in the meantime, check out A24's nostalgic Y2K-inspired website or take a look at the Civil War film posters that caused a stir among fans.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.