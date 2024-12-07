A24's new website is giving me major Y2K nostalgia

Chatrooms and CD burners are back.

Whether it's the festive spirit or the end-of-year existentialism, I've been feeling an intense nostalgia these past few months – particularly for the early 2000s. It was truly a golden internet age as we collectively found our online footing, making for a delightful Wild West of digital content tied together with that signature clunky Windows 97 aesthetic.

If you've also recently hopped on the nostalgia train, A24's latest movie campaign might just be the time machine you never knew you needed. To celebrate its upcoming film Y2K, the entertainment company has created an interactive desktop complete with an instant messenger chatroom, a custom mixtape builder and plenty of good old-fashioned retro UI design to get you in the throwback spirit.

Natalie Fear
