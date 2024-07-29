Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang talk AI: How to watch their 'fireside chat' live

There are arguably few people more influential in the tech landscape than Jensen Huang and Mark Zuckerberg, founders and CEOs of Nvidia and Meta. And today, the start of SIGGRAPH sees them meet for a fireside chat, in which they will be discussing the future of AI and simulation – a crucial topic for those working in the graphics and technology industries.

The tech titans will discuss 'how fundamental research is enabling AI breakthroughs, and how generative AI and open source will empower developers and creators,' says Nvidia's website. 'They’ll also discuss the role of generative AI in building virtual worlds, and virtual worlds for building the next wave of AI and robots.'

With Nvidia at the forefront of AI technology for creators, and Meta's investment in AI well-documented, this is sure to be a fascinating discussion around the breakthroughs in AI and its implications on the tech industries. You can watch it live today (July 29, 6pm ET) by registering via Nvidia's website, or replay it later.