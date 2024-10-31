This Charlie Brown character design secret is a real head-scratcher

News
By
published

The creator of Garfield reveals how the Peanuts characters have some fascinating flaws.

Charlie Brown
(Image credit: Charles Schulz)

Peanuts' Charlie Brown is one of the most iconic cartoon characters around, having adorned over 17,000 comic strips since 1950. His is a deceptively simple character design – but not, as it turns out, without its unexpected limitations.

In a recently resurfaced interview with Garfield creator Jim Davis, the artist discusses his own characters as well as those of Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz, and how the jump from illustration to animation revealed ways in which they turned out to be, er, physically challenged.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles