New MacBook 2020 expected tomorrow – is this what it will look like?

For the third time in as many months, Apple is set to launch a bunch of new products during an online-only event, happening tomorrow. We've already seen new iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches in recent weeks, and most rumours suggest tomorrow will be the MacBook's chance to shine. And judging by the title of the event, it's set to be a big one.

'One more thing' isn't a phrase Apple uses lightly. Indeed, it last used the words in 2017 when introducing the iPhone X – the iPhone's biggest design jump in a decade. Both of Apple's current MacBook Pros are among our best laptops for graphic design, but we could be meeting their replacements as soon as tomorrow.

Screenshot from a MacBook Pro concept video (below) (Image credit: Concept Creator)

It seems almost a given that Apple will use tomorrow's event to show off the first Macs featuring Apple's own custom-made silicon chips. The company made quite the song and dance about the power of the new chips back at WWDC in June, and rumours have been pointing to a 2020 release for a while now. But what might the first Apple silicon MacBooks actually look like? When it comes to design, intel is surprisingly scarce this time around. But there are a few precious leaks doing the rounds to give us an idea of what might be in store.

It's been suggested that Apple silicon will allow a combination of incredible power and efficiency – which means we could, in theory, see a device with the power of a MacBook Pro and the form factor of a MacBook Air – the ultimate balance of power and portability for creatives. (Check out our MacBook Black Friday page if you're looking to bag a bargain on a new Mac right now.)

Could the 12" MacBook make a comeback? (Image credit: Apple)

But if Apple was to opt for an even more svelte design, could it even end up reviving an old design? It's been hinted that the 12-inch MacBook (above), discontinued last year, could make an unexpected comeback this year. The previous version simply couldn't compete with the slightly larger MacBook Air in terms of raw power, but it might indeed make sense to bring the design back with brand new, super-fast internals.

Apple appeared to accidentally leak a new 16-inch MacBook Pro last month (Image credit: Apple)

On the larger end of the spectrum, Apple itself appeared to accidentally leak the existence of a new 16-inch MacBook Pro last month. The previous version (above) was released last year (and tops both our best laptops for video editing and graphic design lists). A 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon could be a monster machine for power users.

If all of the above leaks are true, Apple could have MacBooks both big and small in the pipeline. But with these rumours all based on existing designs, is there any chance we could see something brand new tomorrow? Time will tell, but if Apple is able to fit a larger display into a more portable body, perhaps we could see something like this amazing MacBook Pro concept video by Concept Creator:

Either way, there isn't long to wait. Tomorrow will hopefully give us a much clearer idea of exactly what Apple silicon will mean for creatives, in terms of both performance and design. That said, the current MacBook line-up is incredibly powerful, and certainly future-proof – regardless of what tomorrow might bring. Check out today's best deals below, and remember to swing by our Apple Black Friday page for more brilliant offers.

