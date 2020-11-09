Where to buy Xbox Series X: Pre-order the new Xbox today

Both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S launch this week – on 10 November. And presuming you weren't one of the lucky few to get your pre-order when the first batch was released, you'll be wanting to know how to get a Xbox Series X|S pre-order now – or if it's even worth it at this point.

There's a chance that there'll be a final wave of pre-orders to be had, before tomorrow's release date, but be aware that chance is extremely slim. We advise bookmarking this page, and checking the retailers below, and we in turn will be checking all contacts for any news on further Xbox Series X|S pre-orders as and when they arise.

Of course, Microsoft may take the lead from Sony (though I'm sure they'd never admit as much). The Japanese company recently announced that all console sales of the PS5, on day of release, will be online only, stopping the usual store queues on the big event (due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic). If this is the case for the Xbox, then ordering online, through the selected retailers we've outlined below, is still your best bet. You may get your console later than the release day, but it'll be the safest option at this point.

As we've said, many of the above retailers may still be out of stock, as the pre-ordering of the new Xbox consoles has been popular, to say the least. But if you're completely committed to getting one of the new Xbox consoles (released on 10 November), then there are at least some lovely Xbox accessories that you can get right now...

Xbox Series X|S release: At a glance

Official release date: 10 November.

10 November. Xbox console options: Xbox Series X (4K, Blu-ray drive); Xbox Series S (digital only).

Xbox Series X (4K, Blu-ray drive); Xbox Series S (digital only). Xbox price points: Xbox Series X: $499.99 / £449.99; Xbox Series S: $299.99 / £249.99

Xbox Series X: $499.99 / £449.99; Xbox Series S: $299.99 / £249.99 New Xbox games confirmed: Halo Infinite; Assassins Creed Valhalla; Borderlands 3; Bright Memory 1.0; Cuisine Royale; Dead by Daylight... plus many more!

Halo Infinite; Assassins Creed Valhalla; Borderlands 3; Bright Memory 1.0; Cuisine Royale; Dead by Daylight... plus many more! Previous Xbox release: Xbox One S released in 2016, and the higher-end Xbox One X released in 2017.

Which Xbox should you get? Design...

First of all, before all that great gaming, is the look. And there's quite a difference in how each of these consoles look. The bigger, chunkier Xbox Series X is massive. It's design gives off an impressive aura of weightiness. It wants you to take it seriously, and considering what's inside it, that totally makes sense. It's available in black only, with some green highlights.

The S in Series S, we're guessing, is for slim (certainly compared to Series X (XXL)). It actually resembles the Xbox One S, and we love the black, round grill surrounded by white body. Both are classy in our eyes, but we'll admit they also have a 'love it or hate it' kind of design vibe.

Inside the console

Each of these Xboxes come with a AMD Zen 2 eight-core processor... what does this mean? It means that both of these things are super powerful!! This will mean significant faster loading time with way more stability than any previous Xbox to date. For context, the Series S boasts four times the processing power of the Xbox One, and the Series X much more.

As for the graphics processing, the X has 12 TFLOPS (52CUs at 1.825GHz) of RDNA 2 graphics; while the S has 4 TFLOPS (20CUs at 1.565GHz) of RDNA 2 graphics. And when it comes to RAM, the bigger brother sports 16GB, while the S offers 10GB.

Of course, the main difference for many players is the fact that the Series X has a disc drive, and the Series S does not. That's reflected in the price difference: $499.99 / £449.99 for the X, $299.99 / £249.99 for the S. So do you take the less powerful (though still plenty powerful compared to previous models), digital only Xbox, or shell out more for the disc-carrying Xbox X, with the option of selling on any game discs that you're done with? Decisions, decisions...

