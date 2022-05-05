Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13 review

The Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13's retro chic design may not be for everyone, but if you like its classic 80s grey office chair look, and want serious modern back support features in your office throne, this is a great option (we just wish the arms were a little more adjustable).

The Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13 chair will appeal to those that want a specific looking office chair to finish their home office, but who are also serious about giving their back the best chance of a long, pain-free working life. We've all learned something from the multiple lockdowns over the last couple of years, and for us the importance of investing in one of the best office chairs for back pain has become s a serious consideration. But who said looking after your back had to be boring?!

When we requested to get the Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13 in to review, we thought it'd simply be a bit of 80s retro fun, and little more. So this writer was genuinely surprised, five weeks on, to have found it a solid back-supporting chair that is as comfortable as it is cool (I love grey, by the way)

But what of the cost for this uniquely-styled, solidly constructed office chair? Well, it retails at $399.99/£349.99 over on the Flexispot website, and having tried many of the top reviewed office chairs out there, and considering all their price points, I believe that's a decent mid-range price. Of course, if you hate the GameBoy grey chic, your decision is made. But for those that think the grey-beige-black-and-chrome-mesh-and-plastic look might just be the ticket for their home set ups, does it actually stand up in the testing? Well, we've stent the last month and a half using it every day, so read on to see what we think...

Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13: assembly

(Image credit: Future)

The Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13's assembly doesn't stand out from any of the other office chairs that we've put together for review. There are heavy components, so if you don't want to drop the heavy body on your foot, we advise you assemble with a friend, but it's also absolutely fine to construct solo.

It took me around 25 minutes from unboxing to sitting on the chair, following the super-simple instructions (though I wasn't trying to break any record, so it may well be quicker for you). There are eight parts (headrest, back, seat, arms x 2, hydraulic spine, metal legs, roller wheels). And you get two allen keys provided, as are all the screws. One word of warning: if you want the chair to live upstairs in you house, bring the component parts up before constructing the chair. It's a good 44 lbs, and I for one had a time getting the finished chair up the stairs without taking half the wall paint off and dropping it half way.

Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13: design and features

(Image credit: Future)

You'll be able to see from the photos on this page, whether the Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13 is your cup of tea or not. For this writer, after using the chair for around six weeks, and paying attention to how it fits, and looks, in my office, I love it, and think it brings a great retro style to my room.

The Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13 is built from hard plastic, metal, foam and mesh, with the high-density sponge cushion of the seat being nice and deep without being too hard. It's height-adjustable thanks to a gas lift, has an adjustable headrest over a range of 2.4-inches, tilting up and down, though if you're anything like me, you probably don't overly use the headrest. The moveable lumbar support can shift up and down over 3-inches, and the splash of faux-walnut over it gives a nice further touch of retro style too the model.

(Image credit: Future)



Then there are the handles. They move up and down, forward and backwards, and tilt left and right – so, all normal so far. However, I found that their standard height, which can only be raised, is a little high for me. This may not be a deal breaker for you, and I'm sure it's good for your posture to have your elbows not too low at your side. But I use my chair when I game, and I like to have my elbows low, with hands resting on my thighs, for total comfort, but that's not possible with this chair. Again, this is not the end of the world, but other chairs do have the option of lower arm rests.

The back is noticeably breathable – as in, not once did I notice my back overheating, especially when sitting at my desk over several hours. Of course, there's the option to sit way back with the back reclined, but I've only ever used this function when I suddenly remember that it's even an option, and tilt it back for a fleeting moment of fun.

Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13: comfort

(Image credit: Future)

The Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13 is certainly comfortable, but there is a pretty massive scale of comfort available in modern office chairs these days. It's definitely not the most comfortable chair ever – that title is reserved for the thrones that come with memory foam, and a suitably steep price tag to accompany it.

But after sitting in this chair for several weeks, often for many hours at a time, I can say that this chair keeps its shape without being too hard, providing support and comfort that's noticeable. The fact that I was able to sort out my preferred adjustments just at the start, and didn't have to change since then, also speaks volumes.

Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13: verdict

(Image credit: Future)

So, should you get the Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair OC13? As far as comfort, support and value for the money you're spending on it, I'd confidently recommend that you do. Though the hand rests could be a little more adjustable for those of us that like to have our arms low down by our sides, now and again, the only real sticking point on buying this chair is if you like the look of it. You may have figured out by now that this writer does like it! I haven't seen anything else out there, that's new, quite like it, and with so many office chairs going down the black and chrome looks, I really feel it's a fresh, cheeky retro look that actually works as a focal point in my home office. How many other chairs can you say the same?

