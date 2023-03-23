Vertagear SL5800 gaming chair review

The Vertagear SL5800 gaming chair is a seriously stylish, seriously comfortable chair that's ideal for gaming or office work. And though there is no option to adjust the inbuilt lumbar support, if you are the right height and frame, the Vertagear SL5800 could provide a quality sitting experience, especially over multiple-hour sessions.

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The new 800 series of the S-Line of gaming chairs from Vertagear are new for 2023, and top of this new range is the Vertagear SL5800 chair. It's a premium ergonomic gaming chair that has several features and some patent-pending flourishes, and yet (with the right colour choices) also boasts a classic look that would fit right in with most home offices.

But does it stand out in the already packed market of gaming chairs (with ergonomic leaning)? And how does it fare after several weeks of use, over short, sharp gaming sessions and loooong working hours? Below you'll find out exactly what I think of Vertagear's new flagship chair, including some minor niggles.

Looking for a less gaming-styled ergonomic office chair? We've got an ever-expanding list of the best on the market. You can also check out our list of the best standing desks on sale too. But for now, here's what we thought about the Vertagear SL5800 gaming chair.

Comfort and build

(Image credit: Future)

The Vertagear SL5800 sits just above the SL3800, as it's aimed at slightly larger sitters – up to 113kg/250lb apposed to the SL3800's 100kg/220lb, to be exact. It's also aimed at the taller sitter of up to six foot, compared to the five foot 10 inches of the smaller chair.

Another difference is the SL5800 has two air ways on the chair's neck, which should, I imagine, give the hardcore gamer's neck and back of head a bit of air, especially when they're in the 24th hour of continuous gaming! Seriously, I didn't notice any massive benefit from these holes, but then maybe that's the point: you're not meant to notice the temperature comfort that this chair affords you.

What I did notice is the comfortable head pillow that you can strap around the top of the chair. It's super comfy, and easily adjustable, but does block the airways somewhat.

The head rest aside, sinking into the SL5800 is a pleasurable experience. The company boasts of a patent-pending VertaAir seating that offer you eight hexagonal air pillars that somehow emit air, "to provide pressure relief on your sit bones." I'm not sure about that, but I can report that it's one of the more comfortable chairs that I've reviewed. It's cushioned where it needs to be cushioned, and cradles you just where you want it. And, as with all the premium built seats out there, it also feels substantial.

That's because it's built with quality materials. Everything from the heavy duty base, to the soft fabric of the pillow shouts quality. And a look into the base of the chair on the website, tells us exactly how the seat is constructed. Memory foam sits next to 'HygennX' material (apparently stops unwelcome smells), and encases the TPEE modules that make up the in-built lumbar support. Speaking of which, although I would like the option to fiddle and adjust that lumbar support as I do with my other chairs, I felt really supported in that area.

Design and features

(Image credit: Future)

Gaming chair design will always spilt opinion. Some will never appreciate the garish addition of LED lights; or the F1 car seat aesthetic of the turned ends of the back rest. The Vertagear SL5800 manages its way around such issues by making the LED light show optional (I chose, no), and also to offer a muted, stylish black and charcoal colour option (I chose, yes).

The end result is that the traditional game style can be turned waaay down on the S-line of chairs. There's no getting away from the two airways on the chair's neck, but if that's a deal breaker for you, the slightly cheaper SL3800 comes without them.

I guess the design feature that people may like in such a gaming chair that you won't usually find in other office chairs, is the feeling of being encased in comfort. The aforementioned turned edges of the back really cradle you, and that can be an enjoyable experience. It could also be a little claustrophobic, too, so you should definitely have a think about this design feature before shelling out for this chair.

The features are what you would expect from a gaming chair. 4D arm rests, several points of adjustment, such as a lever that allows you to recline from 80 degrees to a properly relaxed 165 degrees. There's also a lever that will lock your desired tilt in place. There's also a height adjustment lever. And a washable pet hair roller... because of course there is!

Assembly

(Image credit: Future)

I really liked the simplicity of assembly here. You really do pay for the ease of assembly, and while a cheaper Sihoo chair might take you up to 35 minutes to put together (seriously!), I had the SL5800 out of its packaging and under my butt within 15 minutes.

It comes with a lovely box of illustrated instructions and tools, and the actual steps to complete assembly are few. I think all chair companies suggest you put together their chairs with a friend, but as long as your comfortable screwing parts, assembly of the SL5800 is totally a one-person job.

Price and overal verdict

Price and verdict

(Image credit: Future)

The Vertagear SL5800 gaming chair retails at $499, and even though it only came out this year, we're already seeing reductions. Currently the best price I've seen on the gaming chair is $449.

However, if you're keen on also getting the LED lights to fit onto your 5800, that will set you back a whopping $299! At over half the price of the chair, I don't know why you would want to do that, but there's always the option.

Overall, the Vertagear SL5800 gaming chair was a pleasure to sit in, for both gaming and doing day-to-day work. I like the cradled feel of the turned side of the back, I like the plush head rest pillow, and I really appreciated the quality of the faux leather, micro fibres and metal base. Style-wise, I think it's one of the more attractive gaming chairs out there, but really, the support is everything, and though I couldn't adjust it, I really liked the lumbar support that this chair provides.

Related article: