This artist pushes colours and brushstrokes to the limit

Ulysse Verhasselt is a Finnish artist whose biggest artistic inspirations have always been nature and light. He aims to create environments in which he can imagine himself living while pushing the limits of his art.

“I’m obsessed with stylisation and brushstroke efficiency,” he tells us. His favourite tools are Photoshop, Blender and PureRef (see our guide to the best digital art software and the best 3D modelling software). Below, he presents four pieces of work in his own words.

Sulphur Lands

(Image credit: Ulysse Verhasselt)

“This image started as a demo for a workshop about stylisation. I wanted to demonstrate how far you can push colours and brushstrokes while staying readable. Very fun to paint!”

Mossy rocks

(Image credit: Ulysse Verhasselt)

“I love to explore environmental props, especially natural ones. Moss and rocks are subjects that let you play with boundless shapes and textures. They are the perfect subject to experiment with!”

Hiedanranta Factory

(Image credit: Ulysse Verhasselt)

“I took inspiration from a nearby factory and channelled all of my current interests, including architecture, technology and the glory of nature.”

Night Street

(Image credit: Ulysse Verhasselt)

“An animation background in the style I would love to work in. I focused heavily on the mood, using light and directional brushstrokes to give life to the piece.”

You can see more of Ulysse's work on his ArtStation profile