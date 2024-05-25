Microsoft Paint can now transform your scribbles into AI art

The new Cocreator gives Paint a fresh coat of, er, paint.

A screenshot from Microsoft Paint Cocreator
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Paint can now do the painting for you. The launch of the Microsoft Copilot+ PCs (a new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop to anyone else), includes the addition of a new AI image generation tool that will turn doodles into something less abstract.

What's most impressive is that it works in real time, adjusting the resulting AI-generated image as you sketch. The new tool could give the ancient Paint a new leaf of life.

