Computer Arts 20th anniversary issue on sale

Computer Arts' landmark issue 250 is on sale now

Computer Arts has marked its milestone 20th anniversary with a bumper, special collector's edition that pushes printing technology to its limits – and it's on sale now.

For the first time in Computer Arts' two-decade history, the magazine has created 20 beautiful versions of its stunning die-cut cover, designed by legendary design studio Non-Format.

There are 20 different colours for design fans to collect, thanks to an exciting collaboration with specialist paper firm G . F Smith and print finisher Celloglas – but they're selling fast so you'll need to be quick.

Inside the issue

Inside Computer Arts issue 250, a panel of the world's leading creative lights reveal the 20 most influential designers and illustrators of the last two decades, and the magazine is bursting with their tips, tricks and expert advice for becoming a better designer or illustrator.

Discover the 20 most influential designers and illustrators of the last two decades inside Computer Arts' 20th anniversary issue

You’ll also find the first interview in over a decade with all five core members of iconic design studio The Designers Republic.

In an exclusive video, Ian Anderson, Michael C. Place, Matt Pyke, David Bailey and Nick Bax discuss the legacy of tDR and share their secrets for working at the cutting-edge of design.

Exclusive video interview: five core members of The Designers Republic meet up for the the first time in 10 years

In addition, Computer Arts kicks off a brand new regular column exploring the idiosyncratic creative interests of iconic designers. This issue, find out why Stefan Sagmeister believes the last two years of vinyl artwork are more gorgeous than anything else in the history of that field.

Plus: issue 250 comes with a free gift of 30 fonts worth £75 from leading online type marketplace HypeForType.

Also inside Computer Arts issue 250

Non-Format designed the incredible cover art for Computer Arts issue 250

The 20 biggest challenges facing the design industry - and how to tackle them

Advice from the world's most successful designers and illustrators on how to kick-start your creative career

Make more money this year with the designer's guide to getting your typefaces to market

How to delegate more effectively: take your design team or studio to the next level by learning the tricky art of delegation

Why BBC Three deserves its controversial new logo

The most inspiring new branding, graphic design, illustration and motion work from around the world

And much, much more

A spread from showcase in Computer Arts issue 250

How to sell your typeface designs

Delelgate more effectively with Computer Arts issue 250

