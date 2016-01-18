Review: Creating a Brand Identity - A Guide for Designers

Creating a Brand Identity: A Guide for Designers is a jargon-free, clear introduction to the world of branding for graphic design students, and a useful resource for any studio bookshelf.

Creating a Brand Identity: A Guide for Designers walks through the creative process involved in designing a successful brand identity

If you're working on a new logo design or brand identity, this new book from publisher Laurence King could seriously come in handy. Creating a Brand Identity: A Guide for Designer is the latest in a new series aimed at creative graduates and those who are about to enter the world of work.

Pitched as a practical handbook, the title provides a comprehensive introduction to the multifaceted process of creating a brand identity. But is it any good?

Chapter one of Creating a Brand Identity covers branding basics

The short answer is: yes. Author Catharine Slade-Brooking, who has plenty of industry experience in branding, packaging and illustration – and a client list including Lloyds Bank and The Sunday Times – has divided the creative process involved in designing a successful brand identity into eight logical chapters: branding basics, brand anatomy, brand strategy, the design process, research, analysis, concept development and delivering the final design.

A useful section in the first chapter, 'How are things changing?', offers valuable insight into the state of branding today, while 'The Future for Brands' creates a relevant framework from which to digest the next seven chapters.

Throughout the book, exercises and examples highlight the key activities undertaken by designers to create a successful brand identity, including defining the audience, analysing competitors, creating moodboards, naming brands, designing logos, presenting to clients, rebranding and launching the new identity.

Case studies covre a diverse range of industries – digital media, fashion, advertising, product design, packaging, retail and more

As well as providing a thorough walkthrough of the different stages of creating a successful brand identity, chapters like Brand Strategy and Analysis are particularly helpful, offering expert insight into contemporary techniques.

Case studies are illustrated with brand identities from around the world, including a diverse range of industries – digital media, fashion, advertising, product design, packaging, retail and more.

We'd have liked to see larger showcase images in places, but it's a small complaint. Creating a Brand Identity: A Guide for Designers is a colourful, nicely designed title that's of real value for anyone with an interest in branding.

