This vibrant fantasy style was inspired by classic French comic artists

Orson, known online as Captain Sass, is an illustrator and concept artist influenced by Moebius, Druillet and Jodorowsky. His focus is on creating unique things. Here we find out more about his work.

Gei Lerg, Writing History by Writing Stories

(Image credit: Captain Sass)

“In order to develop my fictional Merging Lands universe, I created this character who appears both imposing and graceful.”

The Slash

(Image credit: Captain Sass)

“This artwork was challenging in terms of the composition, but it was worth the effort and makes for an absolutely epic fight!”

Fort Patrick

(Image credit: Captain Sass)

“This one is a tribute to Ireland, a country I’ve visited lots and love so much. It was also a chance to have fun with shades of green and blue.”

Find more of Captain Sass' work over on ArtStation.

