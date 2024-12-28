How to make a realistic jelly material in Blender

Advice
By
published

Recreating the translucency and reflectiveness of a jelly can be a challenge, but Blender’s material toolset makes it a doddle

Render of a jelly in Blender using a translucent material
(Image credit: Pietro Chiovaro)

This short project is a real sweet treat, as I’m going to show you how to prepare a realistic jelly material in Blender – you’ll have to provide the strawberries and cream yourself, though! This is a relatively straightforward procedural recipe, and can be done in three quick minutes.

Before we get into this, make sure the render engine in Blender is set to Cycles in order to get more realistic lighting compared with EEVEE (then see the best Blender tutorials).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Pietro Chiovaro
Pietro Chiovaro
3D Artist

Pietro is a freelance 3D artist and YouTuber with more than 10 years of experience in different fields of 3D production, from animated movies to VFX and game production. He shares many of his creations on his YouTube channel @PietroChiovaro.

Related articles