How to use Blender (and ChatGPT) to level up your video game assets

By Mihai Dobrin
( 3D World )
published

Mihai Dobrin explains how he upgraded the assets for hit video game Total War: Pharaoh.

Using Blender to create levelled-up version of a character from Total War: Pharaoh
(Image credit: Mihai Dobrin)

Me and my team at AMC Studio had the chance to contribute to the video game Total War: Pharaoh, in partnership with Creative Assembly and Sega, which was released last year. Our task was to upgrade some in-game assets to a higher quality for use within the game’s marketing and menu. 

Given the difference in quality, this practically meant an almost total remake of the assets, with the initial sources used more as a reference for certain aspects. There was nothing special in the brief, except that renders created in Blender were also requested among the deliverables. I did a double-take when I saw that. 

Headshot photograph of Creative BLOQ contributor Mihai Dobrin
Mihai Dobrin

Senior 3D character artist Mihai works for AMC Studio. Based in Romania, AMC Studio has over 20 years in the industry producing characters, level art, props and more for highly acclaimed video games.

