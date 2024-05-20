Adobe just dropped a massive Substance 3D Painter update

New features make painting and texturing 3D models quicker and easier.

A big update has just dropped for Adobe Substance 3D painter, one of several apps in the creative software giant's suite of 3D programs. The latest update adds new support and time-saving features and comes on the heels of the introduction of Firefly AI tools in Substance 3D Sampler and Stager earlier in the year.

Painter now features support for native Adobe Illustrator files, a new text resource makes it easier to use custom fonts for decals and the 3D Assets Library is now accessible directly inside Painter.

