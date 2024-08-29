Honor has made a hilarious dig at Samsung by engraving a micro message on its latest foldable phone

It’s such a petty move, but I respect it.

Honor Magic V3 engraving dig at Samsung
Honor has made possibly one of the best (and pettiest) digs ever at Samsung, by releasing an apology to Samsung owners in the form of a tiny engraving on its latest Magic V3 handset. The punchline is that people who own the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have supposedly missed out on owning the world's thinnest and most durable foldable phone, which is said to be the upcoming Honor Magic V3.

The new smartphone will be officially launching globally on September 5, although there's no word yet on when (or if) the Honor Magic V3 will become available for US customers. You can purchase the Honor Magic V2 on Amazon in the US, however, so there's a possibility that it could make its way overseas at some stage.

Honor Magic V3 engraving dig at Samsung
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

