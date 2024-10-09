Forget TikTok shop – these are the 6 best Prime Day deals for content creators

We're well into the early hours of Amazon's Prime Day October part two (at least in the UK), and I've been rounding up some epic deals on quality creator kit to help you capture the best content. You don't necessarily need a pro mirrorless camera or an Insta360 to get the job done these days, as some of the best camera phones on the market are AI-infused and can run editing software to transform your photos and videos.

Whether it's vlogging your travels abroad, makeup tutorial videos, selling your hand-made jewellery or dancing in your kitchen, these tech must-haves (including some of the best streaming cameras) are suitable for pretty much all types of general content creation. But it's not just about the device you use to capture the content either. I mostly post TikTok videos of my dog, but lately, I've been experimenting with unboxing videos and daily life content. Trust me, lighting is everything.

If you're shooting in poorly lit or low-light conditions, expect a decrease in quality and potentially some noisy grain that you'll need to fix in post. However, that's not always the case if you're able to manually tweak your camera settings like the ISO and aperture. The recipe for success is a quality camera (or smartphone), adequate lighting, a flexible tripod, and especially for video – a dedicated microphone. Thankfully, I've got you covered with these Amazon Prime Day deals below. See our individual Prime Day Apple deals roundup and Samsung Prime Day Deals guide for the best tech offers we've come across so far.

Samsung S24 Ultra (256GB): $1,299.99 $940 at Amazon SAVE $360: Everyone has their own opinions on whether they prefer Apple or Android smartphones. Personally, I love Samsung tech, and given that this is my current smartphone, I can confidently recommend it for quality content creation. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best camera phones out there, and it now has useful Galaxy AI tools to help you edit and organise much faster. The S Pen is a dream for making quick edits, and the S24 series is THE phone for Instagram too, with native camera integration.

Sony Alpha 7III (body) : $1,799.99 now $1,219 at Walmart

SAVE $580: This is the camera I currently own, and after using it for almost 5 years I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a new professional camera. The Sony A7III is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a stacked 24.2MP Exmor R CMOS sensor. It's lightweight, fast, and super sharp, making it excellent for content creation of all kinds, especially in low light. Price Context: This deal beats last year's price of $1,364.99 at Walmart and is even cheaper than retailers like B&H Photo and Adorama. If you're in the UK, the best price right now is £989 at Wex Photo Video which is a phenomenal deal. Price Check: $1,499.99 at Best Buy | $1,498 at Amazon

Zhiyun FIVERAY F100 100W: $219 $175 at Amazon

SAVE $44: If you have a dedicated game room, streaming setup, or just wish you were a Jedi – then you'll want to invest in this powerful RBG light stick from Zhiyun, a trusted photography lighting manufacturer. It's insanely powerful and you can control the colours you want it to output, from more natural lighting to vibrant hues. Psst – this is great for Twitch streamers. Price Check: $249 at Zhiyun | $249 at B&H Photo

PULUZ Upgrade Studio Light Box: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

SAVE $40: There are hundreds of these photo light boxes knocking about on Amazon, all at different prices and all from different brands. You can get ones for as cheap as $20, but none will match the quality of this studio from PULUZ. I've wanted one of these for a while as they're great for photographing product shots or smaller still life. The design makes them super quick to set up, and it comes with 4 coloured detachable backdrops and a powerful built-in LED light.