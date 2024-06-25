The Nosferatu teaser trailer is everything I wanted and more

Historical horror has never looked more terrifying.

Finally the cinematic gods (well, strictly speaking, Focus Features) have blessed us with a trailer for Robert Eggers' highly anticipated film Nosferatu. As an official Eggers convert since 2015's The Witch, the new feature certainly lives up to the hype, with stunning cinematography, stylish set design and spine-chilling ambience galore.

I'm still patiently waiting for the official film posters to drop, but for now, the teaser trailer is a welcome sneak peek at the upcoming release. With a star-studded cast and Eggers' historical horror expertise, Nosferatu promises to be another terrifying addition to his filmography set to haunt my dreams for years to come.

