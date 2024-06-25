The Nosferatu teaser trailer is everything I wanted and more

Finally the cinematic gods (well, strictly speaking, Focus Features) have blessed us with a trailer for Robert Eggers' highly anticipated film Nosferatu. As an official Eggers convert since 2015's The Witch, the new feature certainly lives up to the hype, with stunning cinematography, stylish set design and spine-chilling ambience galore.

I'm still patiently waiting for the official film posters to drop, but for now, the teaser trailer is a welcome sneak peek at the upcoming release. With a star-studded cast and Eggers' historical horror expertise, Nosferatu promises to be another terrifying addition to his filmography set to haunt my dreams for years to come.

The trailer begins with a claustrophobic shot of Lily-Rose Depp, who gently whispers "Come to me. Hear my call". From the ground, a pale hand clutches her throat as she lets out a bloodcurdling scream, setting the terrifying tone of the teaser trailer.

Highlights include a first look at some of the highly anticipated cast such as Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor Johnson (unfortunately no definitive shot of leading vampire Bill Skarsgård just yet). We're also given a glimpse at the immersive world-building of the film, bringing us plenty of 19th-century architecture, bustling rat-infested streets and a fittingly foreboding Gothic castle.

as a fashion history girl i have to talk about the gothic victorian outfits of nosferatu because i’m already obsessed with them (especially from what we’ve seen so far) and the dramatic silhouettes of the costumes as well the muted colors pic.twitter.com/MBLoyKUXo1June 24, 2024

Every frame of that Nosferatu trailer just oozes rich, gothic horror. Robert Eggers about to deliver a new horror classic (I hope) pic.twitter.com/bkN3lwudaHJune 24, 2024

You could take a screenshot at any single moment of the Nosferatu trailer and you would capture an absolutely stunning image. My excitement is through the roof for this. pic.twitter.com/vD1887NAKBJune 24, 2024

It's a delightful blend of stylish cinematic shots, eerie visuals and traditional gothic horror beats, blanketed in a gloomy aesthetic that intensifies the tension of the trailer. Excelling in showing, not telling, the trailer's strengths lie in the discomfort of silence. From the shadowy hand of Nosferatu descending upon the city to his lingering silhouette in the doorway – each tease of the vampire is artfully subdued and delightfully unnerving.

I think it's fairly clear that I was already extremely excited about Eggers' Nosferatu, but the teaser trailer has only intensified my anticipation.