The Smile 2 poster is a terrifying homage to a horror classic

The new poster for Smile 2 is here and horror fans are in a frenzy of delight over The Shining inspired design. While Jack Nicholson’s hotel haunting days are done, his son Ray Nicholson is here to terrify a whole new generation with that iconic spine chilling smile.

The best horror film posters create an effortless creep factor with stripped back visuals and striking design – something that the Smile 2 poster embodies to the core. With an eerie monochromatic colour palette and a uniquely terrifying design, the new poster is a contemporary horror masterclass with a delightful nod to the classics.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The design features a spliced image of Ray Nicholson sporting the iconic Kubrick stare smile that his father terrified audiences with back in 1980. His elongated grin is intensified by the grungy black and white colour palette, embellished with creepy touches of red. Above him is an ominous message reading "It's the last thing you'll see" – my horror fan brain is buzzing.

It's not just me who was disturbingly enamoured by the new poster – film fans on the r/movies subreddit flocked to share their praise of the eerie design. One user called it "unsettling" while another commented "That’s actually a really good poster. If you squint at it it looks like a laughing demon, and the way it’s stretched out… well if you saw the first one you’ll know what I’m getting at" – no spoilers here folks, if you know you know.

Smile 2 | Official Trailer | Paramount Pictures UK - YouTube Watch On

Smile 2 releases on 18 October 2024, but until then you can marvel at the other stunning horror film posters we've seen this year. Alien Romulus hit us with a hoard of clever and terrifying designs, like this hidden image teaser and the suffocatingly brilliant official poster. For more design inspiration, check out the ingenious dual design of the new Quiet Place film posters.