The Smile 2 poster is a terrifying homage to a horror classic

You can’t beat a creepy Kubrick stare.

Smile 2 poster
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The new poster for Smile 2 is here and horror fans are in a frenzy of delight over The Shining inspired design. While Jack Nicholson’s hotel haunting days are done, his son Ray Nicholson is here to terrify a whole new generation with that iconic spine chilling smile.

The best horror film posters create an effortless creep factor with stripped back visuals and striking design – something that the Smile 2 poster embodies to the core. With an eerie monochromatic colour palette and a uniquely terrifying design, the new poster is a contemporary horror masterclass with a delightful nod to the classics.

