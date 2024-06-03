I love the dual design of the new Quiet Place film posters

My faith in the franchise is restored.

A Quiet Place: Day One poster
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The early promotional posters for A Quiet Place: Day One were a little underwhelming, to say the least, so when the new poster dropped I was naturally a little sceptical. In a triumphant redemption, the latest poster is a stunning return to form, combining clever visuals with sleek design, and it seems fans (myself included) can't get enough. 

The best film posters are often bold and graphic, giving the audience a taste of what's to come without being too revealing. The latest Quiet Place poster is no different, embodying classic design and reinstating the faith of the franchise's fans with subtlety and style. 

