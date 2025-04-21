“Work I’d always hoped to get is now coming in, after 40 years in the business”: first impressions with painter Greg Manchess

Inspiration
By published

Greg tells us how martial arts training helped him learn how to paint, sparking his decades-long career as an artist.

People pulling a sled in the snow towards a sunset
(Image credit: Greg Manchess)

Greg Manchess has freelanced for over 45 years and won awards for his work in movies, comics and more. He was inducted into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame in 2024. Here he discusses early influences, his process for building his skills, and why right now is a great time in his career.

If you're inspired by Greg's art and want to upgrade your kit, check out our guides for the best art supplies and sketchbooks for artists. For a more portable option, take a look at the best drawing tablets for artists on the go.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Rob Redman
Rob Redman
Editor, ImagineFX

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.