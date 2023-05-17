KitBash3D's Cargo is Marvel + Unreal Engine 5? Amazing

So, this is quite remarkable. The newly launched Cargo from KitBash3D enables creatives to access a library of professional assets previously used in blockbuster movies from Warner Bros. to Marvel as well as Netflix, HBO and more. You can find models, kits and materials found in games such as The Last of Us Part II and reuse them in your own projects.

The library consists of more than 10,000 assets that can be imported into Unreal Engine 5, Blender, Maya and 3ds Max and comes on the back of KitBash3D announcing a partnership with Epic Games to bring its asset packs to Unreal Editor for Fortnite and the forthcoming FAB marketplace. (Read our Unreal Engine 5 review to see why this is so exciting.)

KitBash3D is known for its superb 3D kits and assets, used in movies such as Dr. Strange, Black Adam and Spider-Man alongside TV shows like The Last of Us, Star Trek and Halo, as well as hit video games that include The Last of Us Part II, NBA 2K and The Elder Scrolls. To gain access to these kits, and reuse them to create realistic or stylised worlds and experiences, is a big step forward in the emerging creator economy.

In a press statement Banks Boutté, Co-CEO of KitBash3D, said: "As we witness the rapid evolution of digital content creation, we believe it is crucial to equip artists with tools that keep pace with their creative ambitions. This requires eliminating technical barriers by providing creators with access to the fundamental 3D building blocks – models and materials – and ensuring that those assets work with any platform."

In a recent interview with me, Banks and KitBash3D Co-CEO Maxx Burman explained how they see a bright future for creators and a new emerging economy for artists and game designers, world builders and modellers, to make and sell 3D content.

Cargo is a part KitBash3D’s solution to enabling more people to get involved in world-building, game design and interacting online. By offering access to the studio's entire, customisable asset library with integration in leading 3D software, including Unreal Engine 5, KitBash3D aims to help everyone unlock their creativity.

You can access the full library of KitBash3D's professional assets to use in your projects (Image credit: KitBash3D)

"We believe that Cargo's impact on the industry will be transformative, serving as a vital tool to help artists, developers and studios stay ahead of the curve and embrace the future of 3D,” said Maxx Burman, KitBash3D Co-CEO. "It solves major challenges in interoperability today, and lays a foundation for an open Metaverse tomorrow."

Built on Pixar’s Universal Screen Description (USD), Cargo is designed to easily and quickly move data between different 3D software in real time. An asset is just one-click to import and you're using a pro model last seen in Dr Strange, what's not to love? If you've never tried building a 3D world, scene or even creating a video game, Cargo sounds like an accessible way into making stunning professional projects.

What I love is there's a free option, Cargo Basic, for anyone that just wants to get creative without breaking the bank. This model will 'include a generous selection of free assets' details the press release. The Cargo Pro subscription is for those who wish to take things a step further, with unlimited access to the full KitBash3D library from $65 a month. Try it for yourself, visit the KitBash 3D Cargo website (opens in new tab).



You're really keen on making use of Cargo then you may want to read up on some of the 3D software available right now that it works with. Read our Blender review and our Maya review, and take a look at the best laptops for game development, too.