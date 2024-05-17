"We have a lot of stories to tell," says SPINE director Dmitry Pimenov as he talks about the game is being spun into comics, web series and more

The transmedia ambitions of SPINE.

The cyberpunk gun fu action game SPINE from Cyprus-based studio Nekki is an ambitious project, as I discovered when I spoke to the art team about how SPINE is making use of Unreal Engine 5

But not only is SPINE the studio’s first AAA PC and console game, it's also being spun out across a wide-reaching transmedia projects that encompasses web comics, merchandise, board games and even a potential movie and TV series. Game director Dmitry Pimenov explains how Nekki is managing the transmedia aspect of SPINE, and how Unreal Engine 5 has helped.

