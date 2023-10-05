Unreal Engine will no longer be free for all

Bad news for anyone using Unreal Engine for VFX or animation. Epic Games has confirmed that it will begin charging industries outside gaming to use of the 3D graphics engine next year. Fees will be charged on a per-seat basis.

Speaking at Unreal Fest 2023, CEO Tim Sweeney has confirmed that Unreal Engine will become “a licensable piece of software like Maya or Photoshop” with a subscription-based pricing model. Studios using it for non-gaming work like animation, VFX and visualization will be charged through a “seat-based enterprise software licensing model” (also see our pick of the best 3D apps).

Tim Sweeney addresses Epic Games Layoffs... #UnrealFest pic.twitter.com/49t4Tf20SAOctober 3, 2023 See more

The video above was shared from the event by the creative developer Immature on Twitter. It shows Sweeney outline the company’s sources of income, which will include licensing Unreal Engine, in the context of Epic's recent decision to lay off 16% of its staff.

While Unreal Engine was developed as a graphics engine for gaming, it's regularly used for real-time rendering and virtual production in everything from animation, to commercials. However, until now the company has not charged for it and does not charge royalties on any product that doesn't include code from the engine.

There is no detail as yet on pricing or terms, but Sweeney said it would not be "unusually expensive, or unusually inexpensive”. He said he was announcing the change ahead of time to ensure transparency. The move will not affect game developers who will continue to pay a 5 per cent royalty rate after revenue passes $1m.

Some have suggested that the move was inevitable, noting that it was unusual that access has remained free. However, others have raised concerns that a subscription model could means some creatives cannot afford to use the tool. "Can you imagine that there are some really good unreal engine users that cannot afford subscription in some countries? Please keep it free to use and monetize results for movie and nongame usage," the producer Mihai Ogasanu wrote.

