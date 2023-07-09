KFC's Colonel Sanders in Street Fighter 6 is finger breakin' good

History tells us that KFC founder Colonel Sanders had several jobs before he began frying chicken during the Great Depression. He worked as a steam engine stoker, insurance salesman and filling station operator. But could he also have been a champion street fighter? KFC Canada reckons he could.

In what may be most unlikely brand video game contribution we've seen, the fast-food brand has got in quick to take advantage of Street Fighter 6's 'recipe' concept. Right now, players can fight as a very beefed up (or chickened up?) Chef Colonel Sanders (if you want to beef up your whole gaming experience, take a gander at our pick of the best Prime Day monitor deals).

Released last month, Street Fighter 6 'recipes' allow players to use an in-game engine to create customised characters that can be shared with others and played as fighters in the game. We know KFC likes gaming since it claimed to have designed one of the weirdest gaming consoles ever conceived, so perhaps it makes sense for KFC Canada to have put its founder and logo into the video game.

Street Fighter 6 players can fight as The Colonel by using the recipe code WFFCHCV5A up until 31 August. KFC is encouraging players to share footage on social media for a chance to "turn combos into KFC combos".

Designed by AOR Courage, Chef Colonel Sanders, who would be 132 today were he still alive is recognisable with his black-rimmed glasses and goatee, although he's gained a lot of muscle and looks incredibly nimble for his age.

KFC Canada describes him as the “ultimate recipe master”, while his combo moves include the 'bucket combo'. While it's great to see more diversity of ages kicking ass in video games, do you know who we want to see in Street Fighter 6 now? Grimace. Come on McDonald's, make it happen!

