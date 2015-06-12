New app will make freelance designers' lives easier

Working as a freelancer definitely has its benefits – working from home, picking your own projects, being your own boss – but when it comes dealing with the financial side of things, freelance life can turn into the career choice from hell. Keeping up to date with receipts and invoices as well as expenses can make sorting your taxes the worst part of your year. After experiencing tax hell himself, freelancer Dave Legion decided to do something about it.

Taxo'd is an app made by freelancers, for freelancers; by recording what money comes in and what money comes out, the app shows how much tax you owe on a running basis. What's more, when it's time to file your tax return, Taxo'd can do it for you with a click of a button.

"It took me four years to convince myself I was the right person to do this," explains Legion. "As I'm not an accountant, I am a freelance designer – I could build a simple solution to manage the headache of freelance tax from the end-user perspective. I know first hand the headaches caused by tax and trying to make sense of the HMRC website. TAXO’D aims to solve that."

