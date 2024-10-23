Forget the new iPad mini, the last-gen model just fell to a record low price

Today is the release date of the new iPad mini (7th gen). And right on cue Amazon has just slashed the price of the previous-generation of Apple's most compact tablet to a new record low. You can now grab the 6th-gen iPad mini from just $349.99. That's for the 64GB SSD WiFi model in any colour, but the same $150 saving is available on 256GB and cellular configurations too

Our iPad mini 6 review explains why we're such a fan of the tablet as a portable creative tool. The A15 bionic chip still beats out the 9th and 10th generation full size iPad and can easily handle digital art, while Apple Pencil 2 compatibility and a compact size that's comfortable to hand hold for long periods add to the tablet's credentials for artists on the go.

The newer 7th-gen model that's just replaced it does offer a couple of key upgrades, namely a faster chip (Apple says the A17 in the new tablet is 30% faster) and support for Apple Pencil Pro instead of the 2nd-gen Pencil. But it's largely an iterative update.

Considering the price difference of $150, the deal on the older model is likely to appeal to creatives who won't be using the device as their main device but want a portable tablet for casual use while travelling or commuting. See our iPad generations list to compare it to the other iPads available and see full details of today's deal below (and make sure you're following our Apple Black Friday roundup for more savings).

iPad mini (6th Gen, 8.3-inch, 64GB)

Was: $499

Now: $349.99 at Amazon Save: $149.99 Overview: The Apple iPad min 6th gen may have just been superseded by a new model, which was released today, but it's still a solid tablet for work and entertainment on the go, and it's more powerful than the standard iPad 9 or 10. Its small size makes it ideal for on-the-go streaming, browsing, note-taking and sketching, which is backed up by its compatibility with Apple Pencil 2 (which also has a discount at Amazon). It can also handle light photo and video editing. Key features: A15 Bionic Chip | 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display | Apple Pencil 2 support | Ultra Wide Front Camera | Touch ID Price history: The iPad mini 6 usually retails, on average, at around $430, but has dropped briefly to $379. A $389 price tag is rare. Price comparison: Best Buy: $399.99 Release date: late 2021 Reviews: We gave the iPad mini 6 an almost perfect review with 4.5 stars. We loved the display quality and how versatile the device is due to its size.

Not what you're looking for? See the iPad deals below, and our best iPad for drawing list.