Forget the new iPad mini, the last-gen model just fell to a record low price

Amazon has $150 off the 6th-gen iPad mini.

Today is the release date of the new iPad mini (7th gen). And right on cue Amazon has just slashed the price of the previous-generation of Apple's most compact tablet to a new record low. You can now grab the 6th-gen iPad mini from just $349.99. That's for the 64GB SSD WiFi model in any colour, but the same $150 saving is available on 256GB and cellular configurations too

Our iPad mini 6 review explains why we're such a fan of the tablet as a portable creative tool. The A15 bionic chip still beats out the 9th and 10th generation full size iPad and can easily handle digital art, while Apple Pencil 2 compatibility and a compact size that's comfortable to hand hold for long periods add to the tablet's credentials for artists on the go.

Now: $349.99 at Amazon Save: $149.99

Overview: The Apple iPad min 6th gen may have just been superseded by a new model, which was released today, but it's still a solid tablet for work and entertainment on the go, and it's more powerful than the standard iPad 9 or 10. Its small size makes it ideal for on-the-go streaming, browsing, note-taking and sketching, which is backed up by its compatibility with Apple Pencil 2 (which also has a discount at Amazon). It can also handle light photo and video editing.

Key features: A15 Bionic Chip | 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display | Apple Pencil 2 support | Ultra Wide Front Camera | Touch ID

Price history: The iPad mini 6 usually retails, on average, at around $430, but has dropped briefly to $379. A $389 price tag is rare.

Price comparison: Best Buy: $399.99

Release date: late 2021

Reviews: We gave the iPad mini 6 an almost perfect review with 4.5 stars. We loved the display quality and how versatile the device is due to its size.

