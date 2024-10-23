Adobe Fresco is now completely free for all

And the digital drawing app is better than ever.

Adobe Fresco
(Image credit: Adobe)

Incredibly, Adobe Fresco is already five years old, and what better way to celebrate that anniversary than with a gift for everyone? Adobe has just announced that the digital drawing and painting app will now be completely free to all.

Instead of the previous freemium model, the Windows and iPadOS/iOS app will now be completely free, including access to over 1,000 pixel brushes along with live oil and watercolour brushes and vector brushes. There are also new updates, including Motion Presets for adding movement and animations to artwork and new workflow enhancements for Apple Pencil Pro users.

