The essential digital art and design skills every creature designer needs

Amazon recently relaunched video game New World: Aeternum for the best games consoles as well as PC, and it boasts a roster or weird and wonderful creature designs that mix together all manner of influences. I spoke with the game art team about creating creatures for Aeternum, but I wanted to get more insights into what the team look for in new hires, and the kind of skills they look for in artists.

"When evaluating artists, I look for strong artistic vision, technical skills, and a variety of creature designs that reflect creativity," reflects Sojin Hwang, associate art director on New World: Aeternum. "A collaborative mindset and a willingness to learn are also key traits that contribute to a successful team dynamic."

"Essential skills for a creature concept designer in a modern game encompass a mix of artistic, technical, and collaborative abilities," he tells me. Below I've listed the core skills and traits Sojin looks for in new artists being hired at Amazon Games.

1. Artistic Talent "A strong foundation in traditional art skills, including drawing and an understanding of anatomy and form, is crucial for creating visually compelling and believable creatures."

2. Creativity and Imagination "The ability to generate unique and innovative ideas while pushing creative boundaries is vital. A good creature designer should be able to think outside the box and come up with original concepts."

3. Problem-Solving Skills "Designing creatures often involves overcoming technical constraints and gameplay challenges, so strong problem-solving abilities are essential to find effective solutions."

4. Collaboration and Communication "Working closely with other teams – such as gameplay designers, animators, and technical artists – requires excellent communication skills and the ability to incorporate feedback and ideas from others."

5. Adaptability "The ability to adapt to changing project requirements and embrace new tools or techniques is important in the fast-paced environment of game development."

