The essential digital art and design skills every creature designer needs

Sojin Hwang, associate art director on New World: Aeternum, reveals what you need to make it in the games industry.

New World Aeternum creature design; an elephant stamps on knights
(Image credit: Amazon Games)

Amazon recently relaunched video game New World: Aeternum for the best games consoles as well as PC, and it boasts a roster or weird and wonderful creature designs that mix together all manner of influences. I spoke with the game art team about creating creatures for Aeternum, but I wanted to get more insights into what the team look for in new hires, and the kind of skills they look for in artists.

"When evaluating artists, I look for strong artistic vision, technical skills, and a variety of creature designs that reflect creativity," reflects Sojin Hwang, associate art director on New World: Aeternum. "A collaborative mindset and a willingness to learn are also key traits that contribute to a successful team dynamic."

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

