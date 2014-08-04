Font of the day: Neue Droschke

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Neue Droschke by David Einwaller

Inspired by Art Deco signage and late 1920s typography, today's font of choice Neue Droschke was created by graphic designer David Einwaller. Available from Ten Dollar Fonts, the typeface is described as having "a slightly playful appearance through the combination of narrow and fully round capital letters".

Neue Droschke is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com