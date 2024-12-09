"It still blows my mind just how small the sculptures were": How we Made Samsung's Micro Miracles

We go behind the scenes with ManvsMachine on this Brand Impact Award-winning film.

3D printed tiny model of a woman taking a selfie
(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Samsung is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semi-conductors – the microscopic bits of technology that exist on almost everything aspect of modern life but are so small we hardly know they are there. For a recent campaign, Micro Miracles, which won the much coveted Brand Impact Awards Best of Show: Campaign award, ManvsMachine showcased these incredible pieces of technology by using the same techniques Samsung use to make the semiconductors to create a short film. The result is a groundbreaking spot that tells the story of technological progress through a series of nanoscopic dioramas, capturing incredible detail at one-60th of the width of a human hair.

To find out more about the project, I caught up with Mike Sharpe, executive creative director of ManvsMachine, and Damon van Drimmelen, ManvsMachine’s design lead. For more in this series, where we go behind the scenes on creative projects, see our How we Made page.

man in blue shirt with white t-shirt and black and white background
Mike Sharpe

Mike has been working in the field of film and motion design for over twenty years, with some of the world’s most prestigious brands. As an experienced director for both live-action and animation, Mike’s passion lies in combining the traditional art of cinematic storytelling along with the craft of cutting-edge motion design and visual effects.

man in grey t-shirt
Damon van Drimmelen

A Dutch-born, London-based creative, partnering with global brands and cultural institutions to create design-driven content across the fields of motion, CGI, and graphic design. Previously, Damon led various sized creative teams as well as managed his own practice, PostNew. Currently, he serves as Design Lead at ManvsMachine.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

