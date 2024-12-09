Damon van Drimmelen: Once we had all agreed on the scenes, we went about creating the models in various ways. For the scenes with people, we cast actors and used photogrammetry to capture their poses and then worked them into 3D models along with any extra elements such as a rock, bean bag or car. Other models, such as the rocket, the solar farm and the satellite, were sourced and then adapted and all of them then had to go through the process of converting the geometry to be 3D printed at such a small scale.

The models then went over to Nanoscribe in Germany, who use a cutting edge 2GL® 3D printing technique, based on Two-Photon Polymerisation, which fires two laser beams into a liquid – where the beams meet the liquid solidifies. This allows them to fabricate 3D models at a nano scope scale – sometimes smaller than the width of a human hair.

It’s a complicated, and expensive process, with a large margin for error. So, we printed four of each model as any micro-particle of dust, or tiny movement during the printing process would completely ruin the model and it’s only when you get the models under the microscope that you know if the printing was successful or not.