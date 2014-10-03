5 perfectly carved wooden business card designs

Innovative business card designs are an important aspect of gaining new clients. Apart from your online presence and your printed portfolio, business cards can be used as a great first impression of your style and creative work. These designers decided to go down a natural 'root' with their business cards, using wood to carve out their creations.

The cards were created using wood from a 109-year-old barn

We love recycling materials as much as we love design itself here at Creative Bloq, so when the two collide, it's inspiration at its best. These business card designs were made for Barn and Forest, who specialise in reclaiming wood from barns, fallen trees and more. These were made using wood from 109 year old barn.

A sleek and simple design makes this wooden creation stand out

Standing out from the crowd in an industry as competitive as design is an imperrative part of gaining new clients. One way you can do this is with a killer business card design and this wooden creation from designer Marcin Usarek certainly caught our eye. Simple, sleek and with a polished finish, it's a winner.

Staci Paul mimics the great outdoors with these gorgeous business card designs

Designed by Staci Paul for Carabiner, these cards combine wooden texture with gorgeous colour. Carabiner encourages and inspires outdoor activity by providing students and community members with the equipment they need to connect to the great outdoors in their own community and we think these business card designs would certainly catch the eye.

The wood-like design of these business cards made us fall in love

Whilst these business cards aren't exactly made out of wood, their beautiful aesthetic twisted our arm. Created by CODO Design for cute boutique store 'Bird on a Wire,' the logo design and typography choice brings the wood-like creations make these some stand out business card offerings.

"WoodSmithe is a boutique design build firm dedicated to making quality work designed and manufactured in Los Angeles," explains designer Nina Hans. "As the art director at WoodSmithe I developed and established its brand identity, including logo, packaging, site design, photography, brand voice, and videos." And we think she did a great job with these wooden cards.

[via Card Observer]

Have you seen any inspiring wooden business card designs? Let us know in the comments box below!