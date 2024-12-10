"Communicating flavour is a delicate art": how to succeed in food and drink branding

Features
By
published

4 principles for how food and beverage brands can successfully market flavours before the first taste.

Poppi wild berry cans on a blue background
(Image credit: Poppi)

Talking about flavour is admittedly tricky; a matter of hitting the right notes with words which effectively paint a taste picture most can grasp. But even then, what’s delicious to some will be 'meh' to others, thanks to cultural and taste profile differences. All to say that it’s clear why communicating flavour is a delicate art – as is crafting a product that resonates with consumers on a global scale.

By leveraging the four crucial principles I've outlined below, food, beverage and snack brands can craft experiences that are both easily understood by consumers and culturally resonant for today and tomorrow.

Mark Christou
Mark Christou
Principal, CBX

Mark is Principal, looking to the future with senior leaders and collaborating with the team, who are equally as passionate about creative as he is.

Before joining CBX, Mark was the Founder and Creative Partner of ROOK/NYC as well as the Founder & Partner of R/Co Ventures – a venture group established to invest in CPG companies that require expert brand and capital partnership.

Mark has nearly 20 years of experience in the creative industry both in London and New York. Prior to founding ROOK his roles included Creative Director at Sundial Brands, Creative Director at Pearlfisher New York, Design Director at The Brand Union (Superunion), and Designer at Pearlfisher London.

