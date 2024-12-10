Stalker 2 art demonstrates the incredible variety in the Unreal Engine-based game

In our Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl review, we described GSC Game World's new title as a "gloriously gloomy use of Unreal Engine 5", praising the beautiful open world and the proper survival game design.

Now the developer's game artists have shared some of the art they created for the title, which is set in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in the developer's home country of Ukraine.

3D engineer and artist Vladyslav Matvieiev, lead material artist Maksim Egorov and principal foliage artist Bogodar Havrylyuk have shared some of their work for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl on Art Station. Their posts illustrate the richness and variety of the game's art and supports GSC's suggestion that each of the game's 20 regions could be a game in itself. Just check out Havrylyuk's work on the Oasis below.

Image 1 of 3 Bogodar Havrylyuk's Oasis for Stalker 2 (Image credit: Bogodar Havrylyuk / GSC Game World) (Image credit: Bogodar Havrylyuk / GSC Game World) (Image credit: Bogodar Havrylyuk / GSC Game World)

Material design for stalker 2 by Maksim Egorov (Image credit: Maksim Egorov / GSC Game World)

Interactive doors with color variations by Vladyslav Matvieiev (Image credit: Vladyslav Matvieiev / GSC Game World)

To build up your own library of assets, see our guide to where to find free textures and materials. In the meantime, don't miss Epic Games' free Unreal Engine sample game and check out Dagor Engine, whose developers think they've beaten Unreal for fidelity.