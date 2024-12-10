Stalker 2 art demonstrates the incredible variety in the Unreal Engine-based game

Artists at GSC Game World have shared some of their stunning work for the project.

Game art from Stalker 2
(Image credit: Bogodar Havrylyuk / GSC Game World)

In our Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl review, we described GSC Game World's new title as a "gloriously gloomy use of Unreal Engine 5", praising the beautiful open world and the proper survival game design.

Now the developer's game artists have shared some of the art they created for the title, which is set in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in the developer's home country of Ukraine.

Game art from Stalker 2
Bogodar Havrylyuk's Oasis for Stalker 2(Image credit: Bogodar Havrylyuk / GSC Game World)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

