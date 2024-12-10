Stalker 2 art demonstrates the incredible variety in the Unreal Engine-based game

In our Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl review, we described GSC Game World's new title as a "gloriously gloomy use of Unreal Engine 5", praising the beautiful open world and the proper survival game design.
Now the developer's game artists have shared some of the art they created for the title, which is set in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in the developer's home country of Ukraine.
3D engineer and artist Vladyslav Matvieiev, lead material artist Maksim Egorov and principal foliage artist Bogodar Havrylyuk have shared some of their work for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl on Art Station. Their posts illustrate the richness and variety of the game's art and supports GSC's suggestion that each of the game's 20 regions could be a game in itself. Just check out Havrylyuk's work on the Oasis below.
To build up your own library of assets, see our guide to where to find free textures and materials. In the meantime, don't miss Epic Games' free Unreal Engine sample game and check out Dagor Engine, whose developers think they've beaten Unreal for fidelity.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
