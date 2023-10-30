Samsung's new ‘retro’ inspired flip phone is making me feel old (and I'm only 23)

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro, a limited edition flip phone inspired by the brand's first foray into the world of flip phones 20 years ago. The newest edition of its Flip 5 series honours the the iconic SGH-E700 flip phone model released in 2003 – a staple accessory in the early noughties.

Whether we like it or not, flip phones are back in business, so it's seems justified that Samsung is paying homage to where it all started. The limited edition phone will be sold in Korea, Australia and various locations in Europe, so if you miss the opportunity to snag one, check out our collection of the best flip phones to bag the next best thing.

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you're able to cast your mind back to 2003, the world of phones was entirely different to today. Samsung's iconic SGH-E700 flip phone model was a shining example of the latest mobile accessory, complete with a built-in antenna (the standards for a groundbreaking smartphone were also a little different).

To honour this 'retro' throwback, Samsung's updated version features the same silver and indigo blue colours of the original, as well as replicating the pixel-style graphics seen on the clock widget of the cover screen. The phone also comes with a nighttime cityscape Flex window animation, offering a modern twist on the original's iconic features.

(Image credit: Galaxy )

To add to the product's exclusivity, each unit will come with a unique collector card, engraved with a serial number. The box also comes complete with a trio of Flipsuit cards honouring different eras of Samsung's history and a custom Flipsuit case, so you'll be fully decked out in the 'retro' aesthetic.

If I'm honest, I thought that the flip phone revival would be a passing fad, but here we are honouring retro flip phones with the latest edition of Saumsung's modern flip phone – I feel like I'm going flipping mad. It's wholesome to see Samsung honouring its roots with this fun, limited edition drop, but I'm still unconvinced that flip phones are the future – been there, done that, and I'm not folding on my opinions.

All the components included in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro limited edition box (Image credit: Samsung)

But if you do want to get your hands on a little bit of history, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro will be available from 1 November in the UK, Korea, France, Germany, Spain and Australia via the Samsung website.

If you're after more foldable phone news, check out Motorola's bendy wearable that's a phone, watch and fashion tragedy, or take a look at why our reviews editor thinks foldable phones should go back to the '90s.