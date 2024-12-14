Google thinks it finally has smart glasses that are actually smart thanks to Gemini AI

But do we want an AI agent on our faces?

An image of someone using Google Project Astra Gemini AI smart glasses
(Image credit: Google)

Google Glass may not have taken off like the tech giant hoped, but it seems that Google remains convinced that we're going to want wearable mixed-reality tech at some point. Advances from Meta and Apple seem to have only encouraged it, and now Google's putting two of its favorite techs together: smart glasses and AI.

We first got a glimpse of Google's Project Astra always-on AI agent back in May. Now the company's shared a new demo of its prototype for a multimodal virtual assistant that would live in your phone – and your glasses – and would be able to see everything you do.

