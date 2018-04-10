CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018 launches today

Today sees the launch of one of the biggest CorelDRAW updates. Meet CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018, the latest version of Corel's industry-leading graphic design software. Building on feedback from the CorelDRAW community, the release is geared towards workflow enhancements to help creatives realise their visions faster.

Packed with new design and photo-editing capabilities, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018 promises to make it easier for users to create large format prints, online graphics and everything in between.

“No matter your industry or background, everyone working with graphics has the same essential wish list. How can I design without boundaries, deliver a final product that will make an impact, and of course, do it all on deadline?” says John Falsetto, senior director of products, CorelDRAW and Productivity.

“For our 2018 version, we worked closely with the CorelDRAW community to find this ideal balance of possibility and practicality. The new Symmetry mode brings a sense of fun and wonder, enabling you to experiment and draw spectacular images in minutes; while a simpler and smarter approach to design fundamentals, like working with nodes and images, ensures every project is completed on time and on budget."

"The end result is a powerful suite that supports your workflow from inspiration to flawless output.”

As you can see from the video above, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018 is all about empowering creativity. In terms of tools and features, this means that users can now create images and assets that may have previously felt challenging to achieve.

Take the new drawing tools for starters. With Symmetry Drawing mode, users can turn simple drawings into an array of symmetrical designs in real time. Complex, kaleidoscopic graphics can be automated with this tool, giving creatives time to get back to more engaging work.

On top of this, the new perspective effect quickly creates the illusion of depth for bitmaps and vector objects. This is backed up by an upgraded Impact tool that can add movement or focus to an element in a drawing.

Other drawing upgrades include an enhancement of Corel's revolutionary LiveSketch tool. With improved precision, users can now draw as naturally on a computer as with pen on paper. Pen and stylus device support means that users can also use pressure to vary the size of an eraser nib; link the tilt and bearing to flatness and rotation; and flip the stylus or pen to activate the Eraser tool. What's more, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018 supports the Microsoft Surface Dial.

Turn simple drawings into beautiful patterns with symmetry drawing mode

It's not just good news for digital illustrators, though. A host of photography tools make it easy to edit captured images. Rotations tools and perspective correction tools allow users to quickly correct their snaps, while the new AfterShot 3 HDR tool gives creatives the chance to make professional-grade, non-destructive corrections to RAW or JPEG photos.

Meanwhile the new publish to WordPress tool enables users to send work directly to a WordPress media library. And thanks to the project timer you get to organise bills and deadlines in a non-intrusive way.

Completing the release is a raft of images, including 10,000 clipart and digital images; 2,000 high-resolution digital photos; over 1,000 fonts; 350 professionally designed templates; 2,000 vehicle templates; over 500 interactive frames and photo frames; and over 600 fountain, vector and bitmap fills.

If you're thinking of checking out CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018, the good news is there are two ways to buy it. You can either sign up for an annual subscription of $198 / £199.99, or upgrade your existing program for $99/ £109.99 a year.

Alternatively, you can buy the full version for $499 / £599, or upgrade for $199 / £299.99 (excludes NFR, OEM, and Academic versions). For a full list of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018's tools and features, and details of how to buy it, head over to the CorelDRAW site.

