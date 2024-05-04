This 7-Eleven logo design detail has got people in a spin

By Natalie Fear
published

I can’t unsee it.

7-Eleven logo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another day, another logo "secret". This time, certain corners of the internet have been sent into collective meltdown after realising that the 7-Eleven logo features a lowercase letter that nobody noticed (myself included). It turns out that the iconic logo has had a lowercase 'n' this whole time and now my life feels like a lie. 

Some of the best logos have hidden features that most of us never notice, like Amazon's secret smile or Toblerone's hidden bear. It's these little quirks that make them memorable and iconic. 

