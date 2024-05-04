This 7-Eleven logo design detail has got people in a spin

Another day, another logo "secret". This time, certain corners of the internet have been sent into collective meltdown after realising that the 7-Eleven logo features a lowercase letter that nobody noticed (myself included). It turns out that the iconic logo has had a lowercase 'n' this whole time and now my life feels like a lie.

Some of the best logos have hidden features that most of us never notice, like Amazon's secret smile or Toblerone's hidden bear. It's these little quirks that make them memorable and iconic.

The enlightening news about 7-Eleven was brought to our attention by travel TikTokker's @twosometravellers who shared a video of the logo with the caption "I was today years old when I realised this about the 7-Eleven logo". Pointing out the design quirk, the couple questioned "Has it always been small? Was it ever big? What else are we not realising? What game are they playing? We have so many questions!!!!"

It turns out that the origins of the lowercase 'n' are simply a matter of preference. The story goes that the wife of the company's president back in the 1960s thought that all-caps were too aggressive, suggesting that the lowercase 'n' would soften the design. While I agree, the grammar nerd in me is screaming – I'll never be able to unsee it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Consider yourself a logo buff? Check out this tricky logo quiz that stumped the internet. For more hidden design details check out the Vans logo that isn't as radical as it seems.