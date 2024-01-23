The Vans logo hidden meaning isn’t as radical as it seems

The internet is experiencing a collective mind-blown moment after a resurfaced discovery suggested that the Vans logo might have a hidden meaning. Since 1966 the skate apparel brand has kept its distinct logo the same, with bold black lettering featuring an extended 'V' motif – but it seems there might be more to the design than meets the eye.

Astute onlookers might notice that the extended 'V' isn't too dissimilar to the square root sign, but if like me, you're not much of a mathematician, you'd be excused to miss this little detail. Even if the design isn't the best logo of all time, it certainly deserves a spot as one of the most debated designs we've seen.

(Image credit: Vans)

Since the hidden meaning theory resurfaced, calculator-savvy folks showed that tapping in the square root of 'answer' appears as '√ANS'. Others noted that the square root can also be called the 'radical' – perhaps a hidden reference to some very outdated skate slang. With the 'evidence' mounting, many users were astounded by the discovery, while one X user simply commented "What do we do with this information."

Well, fear not humble user, as there's no definitive proof that this internet discovery is based on fact and it's not the first time the Vans logo legend has appeared. The story goes that the iconic logo was actually created by the cofounder's son. Crafting the design for his skateboard, James Van Doren liked his son's design so much that he decided to put it on the heel of an early shoe design. Myth busted – sorry folks.

I was today years old when I realized the Vans logo is the square root of answer 😮 pic.twitter.com/EanKEzevWnNovember 25, 2018 See more

Some of the best designs are ones that create conversation, and Vans has certainly achieved that to great effect. As we've seen in these unused Google logos, sometimes simplicity is best for a memorable design – it's a bonus if the internet builds a hidden lore behind it. For more design news, check out Rockstar Games' logo dispute that's bemusing fans.