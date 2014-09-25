Topics

Font of the day: Luthier

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Luthier by Adrià Gómez, which is totally free to download.

Free fonts: Luthier

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Luthier by Adrià Gómez

Luthier is the latest typeface from designer Adrià Gómez. "Luthier is a contemporary serif typeface," he comments on Behance. "A transitional fontfamily with sharp serifs, high contrast, and four styles."

Luthier is available to download free for personal and commercial use over on Behance.

Free fonts: Luthier

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles