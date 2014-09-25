Font of the day: Luthier

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Luthier by Adrià Gómez

Luthier is the latest typeface from designer Adrià Gómez. "Luthier is a contemporary serif typeface," he comments on Behance. "A transitional fontfamily with sharp serifs, high contrast, and four styles."

Luthier is available to download free for personal and commercial use over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com