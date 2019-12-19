Here’s the deal we’ve been waiting for throughout 2019... up to 50% off dr.fone tools for iPhone and Android with this special Christmas and New Year offer.

Wondershare’s dr.fone toolkits provide a first-class software suite to solve common problems with using and transferring data across iOS and Android devices. Top features include data recovery from broken phones; migrating data between phones and platforms; system repair without data loss; removing your Lock screen and Cloud ID; permanently erasing data from your device, and much more.

In short, if your data is important to you and your work, dr.fone toolkits are a must-have. Whether you need to back up your WhatsApp messages or transfer data to a new phone; whether you've forgotten your password or need to recover lost data, Wondershare has you covered. And with these special Christmas and New Year discounts, you’d be a fool not to take advantage.

What can they do?

These tools are invaluable in managing your mobile phone data (Image credit: Wondershare)

There are three kinds of dr.fone toolkits: one for iOS, one for Android and one for both. Taking the iOS toolkit as an example, the main features are as follows:

dr.fone Recover lets you restore deleted photos, videos, contacts, messages, notes and call logs from your iPhone, iTunes and iCloud. Details here.

lets you restore deleted photos, videos, contacts, messages, notes and call logs from your iPhone, iTunes and iCloud. Details here. dr.fone Switch allows you to freely transfer data between iPhone and Android in a single click. Details here.

allows you to freely transfer data between iPhone and Android in a single click. Details here. dr.fone Restore Social A pp enables you to restore social apps, including backup of your WhatsApp chat history, and transfer between iPhone and Android. Details here.

A enables you to restore social apps, including backup of your WhatsApp chat history, and transfer between iPhone and Android. Details here. dr.fone Unlock allows you to get past your iPhone or iPad lock screen if you’ve forgetten your password. Details here.

allows you to get past your iPhone or iPad lock screen if you’ve forgetten your password. Details here. dr.fone Repair enables you to repair common iOS system problems, including getting stuck on the Apple logo, bootloop and black screen, in minutes; all without suffering data loss. Details here.

enables you to repair common iOS system problems, including getting stuck on the Apple logo, bootloop and black screen, in minutes; all without suffering data loss. Details here. dr.fone Backup&restore allows you to back up your iPhone data and restore either all of it, or selective files, to a new phone. Details here.

allows you to back up your iPhone data and restore either all of it, or selective files, to a new phone. Details here. dr.fone Erase enables you to completely erase all or part of your data, permanently. Details here.

enables you to completely erase all or part of your data, permanently. Details here. dr.fone Transfer allows you to transfer your data from your iPhone to your PC, including contacts, text, images, audio and video. Details here.

How much will I save?

There are lots of different ways to save in this Christmas and New Year sale (Image credit: Wondershare)

The dr.fone toolkit normally sells for $99.95 for iOS, $79.95 for Android and $139.95 for both platforms. But in this Christmas and New Year sale, Wondershare is giving customers a massive 40% off. That brings the cost down to just $59.97 for iOS, $49.97 for Android, and $83.97 for both platforms.

Alternatively, if you’re only interested in specific tools, Wondershare’s special two-in-one sale means you can get an incredible 50% off with specific bundles. So for example, you can buy Switch + Restore Social App for just $24.94 (normally $49.90); Backup&Restore + Restore Social App for just $19.96 (normally $39.94); iOS Repair + iTunes Repair for just $39.94 (normally $79.90); and iOS Eraser + Apple ID Unlock for just $34.94 ($69.90).

FInally, if you just want one tool, you can get a 40% discount off ANY single tool in the Wondershare dr.fone range.

All in all, this sale is too good to be missed. But time is running out to get your discount. So check out the full details of what’s on offer before it’s too late!