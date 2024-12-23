We spent a week streamlining creative tasks with AI – here’s how it went

As the multimedia content creation industry has evolved, we have witnessed increasing numbers of tools that promise to change the game and revolutionise the way we work. The recent widespread popularisation of AI has introduced a whole host of tools, features and applications that seek to make similar promises – to make work easier and faster than ever before.

Compared to previous technological shifts, the introduction of generative AI has influenced industries on an unprecedented level, especially when it comes to the way we work, and the creative field is no exception. As big names like Adobe and BlackMagicDesign (DaVinci Resolve) continue to weigh in with their own AI innovations, it’s clear that AI is here to stay in the creative field, and there’s some real potential to do some cool stuff with it.

To help you discover the real-life applications of AI that you can start using today, we spent a week using AI tools and features in an array of common creative projects, seeing just how much we could streamline our work processes.

Nvidia’s RTX AI PC page gives a full overview of how much AI can support your day to day life, alongside some useful best practices in creative apps. Armed with Nvidia's powerful 40-series GPUs offering efficient and supercharged AI capabilities, we jumped straight into an AI-supported week; and here’s how it went.

Starting the day the AI way

With a busy week ahead, we started by setting up the first and most well known application of AI, a helpful chatbot – but with a twist. With NVIDIA’s ChatRTX AI model on our PCs, we had a localised chatbot assistant powered by our RTX 40-series cards. After going through a quick and easy guide on the NVIDIA site, we were all set to connect to our files in a way we’d never tried before – by speaking to them. ChatRTX can access local data in directories you provide to analyse and answer questions on document and image files, and using the Whisper AI natively built into the application, can even interpret your prompts through voice input.

As a first practical task, we gave ChatRTX a product brief, asking it to analyse and summarise the doc for us. Instantly, the chatbot returned a concise and informative summary of the multi-page document, giving us a chance to clarify the priorities and focus on what was important to get out of the way first. Interestingly, ChatRTX also directed us to the reference files it used to answer our prompt, meaning we were always free to verify the information ourselves.

Your first thoughts may go straight to potential breaches of confidentiality clauses in contracts, but these are taken into account too. As ChatRTX is contained entirely on your device through the GPU, without access to external servers, any information fed into it is secure and isn’t passed on, meaning you have the freedom to use the AI model as an assistant and access all files you would be privy to without worrying about any security concerns. Anyone with a GeForce RTX 30 or 40 series GPU with 8GB of VRAM can get a free personal chatbot assistant for themselves with ChatRTX.

Just a few more seconds…

Jumping into our first creative project, we encountered a common issue in a video we were working on: upon reviewing the recording back at the office, the audio just wasn’t at the quality we were hoping for. Traditionally, fixing this would require either extensively editing the audio we had, applying filters and noise gates that would add more time to the project, or scrapping the audio entirely and re-recording. After checking through Adobe Premiere Pro's AI video editing features, we found the perfect tool in the form of Enhance Speech – this handy tool uses AI to analyse audio and remove unwanted background noise and improve audio quality. Accelerated by our RTX GPUs, this feature processes audio swiftly, meaning this extra task didn’t cut far into our allotted time to get this project out the door.

Emboldened by our AI audio and searching for further ways to streamline the editing process, we found the Speech to Text tool, also in Premiere Pro. Relying on our trusty RTX GPU once again, we were able to generate a transcript on the spot, making producing subtitles for our video easy and fast. With a Speech to Text tool, producing captions to make videos more accessible becomes as simple as clicking a button, and when accelerated by NVIDIA RTX GPUs, this can perform at its most efficient.

Now to the visuals, when working on DaVinci Resolve 19 you can scrub footage of any visual digital noise with the spatial and temporal Noise Reduction tools, outputting clean clips while maintaining video clarity. With a few further adjustments to colouring, the clips were ready to go, faster than we’d ever managed ourselves. On NVIDIA RTX GPUs, DaVinci Resolve and Adobe Premiere Pro’s AI tools excel, thanks to RTX-accelerated effects; as you can imagine, technology this sophisticated requires the right hardware to make sure it's running as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

Computer, enhance image. Enhance. Enhance.

Returning to our video project, now came the task of producing a thumbnail for the video. While we had a wide array of photos provided, cropping the section we needed would have left us with a lower-resolution image. Usually, this would mean settling for an alternative shot, but we saw a great opportunity here to use Adobe Lightroom’s Super Resolution feature. This meant that we could retouch the photo and upscale it using AI, cleaning up the edges and maintaining clarity through machine learning trained on millions of images. While we used this to keep our cropped image at a working resolution, the Super Resolution feature can also be used to upscale older photos taken on lower-resolution cameras, meaning your old pictures may find new life at a higher resolution.

Clearing up the office (without the graft)

To close out the week, we had a presentation to prepare for. With the slides ready, the only thing remaining was the less-than-ideal office setup behind us. With a few boxes yet to be put away and a noisy office, we decided to put the potential of NVIDIA Broadcast to the test. The topline sales pitch of Broadcast is to give users the power to transform any room into a studio with a bunch of nifty AI-enhanced features.