2025’s crafting trends are all about self care and community

News
By published

Michael’s launches its first-ever Creativity Trend Report.

Crafting examples
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a post-covid world, crafting has transcended from a mere hobby to a lifestyle that promotes creativity, community and self-care. Nothing proves this fact more than craft store Michaels' first-ever Creativity Trend Report celebrating National Craft Month in the US.

Whether you're a hands-on crafter or prefer the creative prowess of Cricut machines, 2025's crafting trends are less about what you're creating, and all about how it makes you feel. In an increasingly digital age, it's uplifting to see traditional crafts making a resurgence to bring communities together.

@mariaa.rue

♬ som original - Vênus

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
2025 New Year resolutions
My New Year's resolution is to get better at digital crafting – and here’s my plan
Zhang Jiayi – Master Bao&#039;s Pastry store commercial illustration
The illustration trends set to take shape in 2025
logo for Jolene, Hornsey Road in a hand-drawn style
Has maximalism finally had its moment? How 'understated' may be 2025's buzzword
logo design for beginners text in yellow with well-known logos in black and white behind it
Want to upskill in 2025? Try these 8 creative courses
the empire state building, Toy Story poster, Sonic the hedgehog and a spirograph - four pictures comped together
5 art and design anniversaries to get inspired by in 2025 – from Art Deco to Sega
Human Types text with a hand
"AI will help mainstream type," says Monotype's Typography Trends report
Latest in Art
Crafting examples
2025’s crafting trends are all about self care and community
DC Sonic the Hedgehog comic collaboration
Sega reveals first glimpse of the Sonic DC collaboration we never knew we needed
Crayola crayons eight colours
Crayola's nostalgic limited edition packs bring back 'lost' colours retired since 1990 – plus a Million Crayon Giveaway
Stanley &#039;Artgerm&#039; Lau discuses AI; a digital illustration showcases a stylised female figure, reminiscent of a comic book superhero, likely Supergirl, with vibrant colours and a dynamic pose
"In the future, there will be fewer artists like me – real artists" says Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau as he reflects on the dangerous impact of AI on art
Stanley &#039;Artgerm&#039; Lau; a vibrant, dynamic illustration showcases Spider-Gwen in a dynamic action pose amidst a cityscape, radiating a sense of energy and playful confidence
"Art is not easy. You have to suffer in joy" – Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau reflects on what it takes to succeed in comic art
Book cover designs
14 pro tips for creating eye-catching book cover design
Latest in News
Yahoo billboard
Yahoo's tsunami billboard is all kinds of horrifying
Images from the making of Ubisoft Brazil Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows advert
Ubisoft Brazil just aced Assassin’s Creed Shadows marketing with hilarious ad
A screenshot from a Unity sizzle reel
Unity 6 goes all-in on AI for future updates - and extends platform support
AI-generated image from Ark: Aquatica trailer
Terrible AI-generated Ark: Aquatica trailer leaves gamers bewildered