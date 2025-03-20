In a post-covid world, crafting has transcended from a mere hobby to a lifestyle that promotes creativity, community and self-care. Nothing proves this fact more than craft store Michaels' first-ever Creativity Trend Report celebrating National Craft Month in the US.

Whether you're a hands-on crafter or prefer the creative prowess of Cricut machines, 2025's crafting trends are less about what you're creating, and all about how it makes you feel. In an increasingly digital age, it's uplifting to see traditional crafts making a resurgence to bring communities together.

01. Gateway Crafts

With the internet at our fingertips, crafting has become more accessible than ever. Thanks to TikTok tutorials and bitesize how-to's filling our feeds, beginner-friendly crafting projects in digestible, short-form videos make trying something new easier than ever, building lifelong crafting passions early on.

2. Emotional Support Crafts

While the internet age can be great for discovery, it can also feel like a constant churn of overstimulation, which is why many of us have turned to crafting as a form of self-care. A perfect opportunity to switch off from the outside world and lay off the doomscrolling, some find that hands on, repetitive crafts can have a meditative effect, helping them to calm down.

03. DIY and Dine

For others, crafting has become a social affair with the rise of in-person events like pottery classes, craft parties and Sip and Paint events. As some of us search to spend time with friends away from the conformity of bars or restaurants, these third space events offer the perfect opportunity to strengthen bonds and discover new skills together.

04. Gifting with Love, Not Labels

DIY gifting is the perfect way to show someone you care, and what's more, it can save you a pretty penny. As some of us move away from consumerism, crafting your own gift with a personal touch is a great alternative to store-bought options.

05. Manifesting with Miniatures

For some, crafting can be a powerful tool for manifestation, bringing to life dreams and aspirations in a tactile and fun way. With the rise in manifestation moodboards, creating miniatures offers a more physical artform to express yourself, whether that's creating detailed dioramas or dinky dollhouse accessories.

06. Dupe-It-Yourself Décor

For the thrifty crafters out there, DIY projects are the perfect way to recreate that signature decor aesthetic that’s been haunting your Pinterest boards. Whether you're upcycling a second-hand bargain or customising everyday objects, DIY projects are as much a form of self-expression as they are an affordable alternative to high-end spends.

Read Michaels' full Creativity Trend Report here.