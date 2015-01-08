The art community responds to Charlie Hedbo attack

Albert Uderzo's new cartoon declares: 'Moi aussi je suis un Charlie' - 'I too am a Charlie'

The creator of French comic Asterix, 87-year old Albert Uderzo, has come out of retirement with the above cartoon, joining international support for the victims of the Charlie Hebdo killings.

There has been a swell of cartoons and illustrations in response to the killing of 12 people at the Paris offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine.

Below are some of the pieces of art created by artists that range from local newspaper cartoonists to Pulitzer-prize winning illustrators.

01. Patrick Chappatte

Lebanese-Swiss cartoonist for the International New York Times Patrick Chappatte produced this today.

02. David Palumbo

David Palumbo posted this piece, with the words: "Anytime speech is answered with violence it's tragic".

03. Ben Caldwell

Satire and dark humour have run alongside anger at the murders, as Ben Caldwell's sketch attests.

04. James Walmesley

UK artist James Walmesley had this to say.

05. Satish Acharya

Indian cartoonist Satish Acharya's offering has been retweeted around 3.5 thousand times in a day.

06. Nono

This cartoon by Nono, as run in French newspaper Le Télégramme translates as, "died for freedom of expression".

07. Lucille Clerc

French London-based illustrator Lucille Clerc's made this piece.

