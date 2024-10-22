Best Buy announces Black Friday sale, but these 6 tech deals are live already

Black Friday comes earlier every year – or at least the announcements do. Best Buy has just announced that its official Black Friday sale will start on 21 November. But does it really? Because there are already some great tech deals at Black Friday, some of which I can't see the retailer beating in the official campaign.

These include up to $300 off the new Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC, and up to $350 off a sleek Asus ZenBook laptop. While some products will surel be cheaper during the official Best Buy Black Friday sale, I'm not convinced these specific tech deals will get any better. Here are the five top deals live today (for more savings, make sure you're following our roundup of Apple Black Friday deals).

Microsoft Surface Pro (newest model): was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $300: Only released in June, Microsoft's Surface Pro tablet is more viable than ever as a laptop or iPad alternative thanks to improved performance and a superb OLED display. It can be used as tablet for drawing or notetaking, or as a laptop with the optional keyboard. The keyboard can now be used detached providing more flexibility. This is the best price we've seen for the 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD configuration. Best Buy has the same deal on a bundle with the keyboard.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was $1,049 now $699 at Best Buy

Save $350: We're big fans of the 14-inch OLED Zenbook, giving it 4.5 stars in our review. And now this sleek, well-build laptop with an OLED screen, 16GB RAM and a hefty 1TB of storage space is available at just $699. Bargain.

Asus Zenbook Duo OLED: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Best Buy

Save $200: We immediately nominated the innovative Zenbook Duo as a contender for laptop of the year when we reviewed it back in March. The novel second display can be used in multiple configurations and orientations, making it a potential game changer for creatives who find themselves struggling to work across multiple panels on a single cramped laptop display. The internals are solid too: this configuration packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip with 16GB memory and 1TB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy

Save $150: If you prefer Apple, this deal isn't new, but it remains the best price around at the moment for an Apple laptop. The 2022 MacBook Air has only ever been $50 cheaper, and that was during Amazon's Prime Day. If you need more power, Best Buy also has up to $500 off MacBook Pros.

Sony WH1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling headphones: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50: Besides laptops, Best Buy also has some great deals on accessories, including on these headphones that I use myself. These wireless beauties are well-designed, comfortable and provide excellent noise cancellation.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: $1,499.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $800: Best Buy is often one of the best places to buy a TV in our years of experience of tracking deals, and this is an example why. With Black Friday still weeks away, it has a massive 40% off this big OLED Smart TV, which provides unrivaled picture quality thanks to self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast. It's also built for gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate. A great investment ahead of the festive season.

For more deals, keep tabs on our guides to Black Friday MacBook deals and Black Friday drawing tablet deals.