iPad mini (7th Gen) hands-on review: Pure power under the hood

News
By
published

It might look like a minor upgrade at a glance, but the 2024 iPad mini packs a punch on the inside.

iPad mini 7th gen
(Image credit: Future)

It was with surprisingly little fanfare that Apple announced the updated iPad mini last week, bringing the A17 Bionic chip and Apple Pencil Pro support to its tiniest tablet. On the face of it, this is a minor upgrade, with no visual changes save for the addition of a couple of new colours. But there's a lot going on under the hood, making this a tantalising (and tote-able) option for creatives on the go.

We've been getting to grips with the iPad mini for the past few days. Read on for our initial hands-on impressions of the diminutive device. And if you're not sure which iPad model is for you, take a look at our guide to the various iPad generations

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

TOPICS

Related articles