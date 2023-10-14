Apple's iPad mini 7 could finally fix the 'jelly' controversy

Apple has faced a few hardware controversies in its time – and you know it's bad when the 'gate' suffix is appended. From Antennagate to Batterygate to Bendgate to, It-gets-really-hot-gate, a few product issues have attracted more attention than others. And the iPad mini 6 has an issue all of its own: Jellygate.

While we're big fans of Apple's smallest tablet, giving it 9 out of 10 in our iPad mini 6 review, users have complained about 'jelly scrolling' since the device launched in 2021. This is more technically known as 'screen tearing', whereby the refresh rate causes two sides of the display to look mismatched while scrolling through content. But Apple might have finally found a way to fix the issue with the iPad mini 7.

(Image credit: Future)

According to a Weibo leaker, as spotted by MacRumors, Apple is planning to rotate the screen assembly within the device. The iPad mini 6's 'jelly scrolling' issue only affected the device in portrait mode, but it remains to be seen whether Apple's solution will fix the issue in both orientations, or whether it'll simply move the problem over to landscape mode.

It's unclear whether the issue will still affect the new iPad mini in landscape mode (Image credit: Apple)

As for when we can expect to see the iPad mini 7, it could arrive before the end of this year. Apple has previously launched new iPads in October or November, so it's entirely possible we'll see a late Autumn announcement, and rumours are pointing towards a brand new iPad Air and iPad mini arriving by next summer at the latest.

And reduced jellyscrolling isn't the only screen improvement rumoured to be landing over the next year. With OLED display finally said to be hitting at least the iPad Pro soon, Apple's tablets could soon look better than ever.