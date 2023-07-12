Incredible display upgrade could hit Apple's iPad Pro next year

We've heard tell for a while that Apple is planning to finally add a super bright and colourful OLED display to the iPad, and new reports suggest it could happen as soon as early next year. And, predictably, it sounds like it's the Pro that'll be first in line for the incredible new screen.

We've already heard that the company is trialling "hybrid" panels which could not only look brighter, but make the device even slimmer, and now a market research firm has claimed the tech will hit both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro in early 2023. (Looking for a great deal right now? Check out our iPad Prime Day deals live blog.)

The current iPad Pro line up (Image credit: Apple)

As spotted by our sister site T3, market research firm Omdia, via the Korean tech-trade site The Elec, claims that Apple is planning to add OLED panels to the iPad Pro in the first half of next year. These will be the first Apple devices to receive the tech – and Omdia claims it'll be a few years before it finally hits the MacBook line up.

Earlier this year, The Elec claimed a new 'hybrid' OLED panel etching technology will allow for "ultra-thin glass". Hybrid panels "use both rigid OLED panel and flexible OLED panel technologies." The latter is normally used for smartphones (such as the iPhone 14 Pro), but at larger sizes it can begin to distort with a 'wrinkling' effect – but a hybrid model can avoid this issue.

We've already heard tell from Korean tech site ET News that LG will supply Apple with OLED display panels for upcoming iPad models, with "mass production set to begin in 2024" – so it's looking like we'll see an even better display, and perhaps even a new design next year. Indeed, the iPad Pro is starting to look a little long in the tooth, with the current design unveiled in 2018.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro's mini-LED display is already stunning (Image credit: Apple)

So what's all the fuss about with OLED? While we were already blown away by the mini-LED displays on both the 2023 MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro, increased brightness and wider viewing angles can only be a good thing for creatives. From greater colour accuracy to a more responsive refresh rate, the tech could improve workflows for graphic designers, video editors and more. (Take a look at the best laptops for video editing if you want the best kit available right here and now.)