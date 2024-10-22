Epic Games' Fab is a one-stop content marketplace for everyone, and it's just launched

Epic Games is not just about Unreal Engine 5, and to prove its breadth and depth the new Fab digital marketplace launches today. This one-stop destination for discovering, buying, selling and sharing digital assets replaces the Unreal Engine Marketplace and Sketchfab Store.

It really is a do-all digital store, hosting assets for Unreal Engine, Unity 3D, Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and other digital content creation tools - as well as being the new home for Quixel Megascans.

Whether you're making games and need high-end real-time assets or working in VFX, environment design, audio, animation or simply want the latest plug-ins, Epic Games promises you can find it all on Fab. The new store unites multiple game engines and creative mediums, and hosts content from the likes of KitBash3D, Dekogon Studios and Leartes Studios.

Epic has worked to make the new Fab marketplace as easy to use as possible; Channels can be used to discover compatible game engines while a mix of licences ensure you can find the right asset to meet your needs. Fab offers a Creative Commons licence and the Personal or Professional tier of a Standard License. Epic Games press release clarifies: "The Fab Standard License enables you to use the assets, including Megascans, in any game engine or tool you want."

As a bonus, until the end of this year Fab offers the Quixel Megascans library for free to use with all game engines and digital content creation tools - that's a catalogue of over 17,000 Megascans, including just-released brand new scene files from Quixel.

Epic has also included features to ensure you can choose, purchase and download the assets that best fit your needs. Using a new next-gen real-time 3D viewer it's possible to inspect each 3D asset. Given the current climate of gen AI content being created, Epic has included product details pages for each asset that state if they've been created using AI and you can even exclude any AI-made assets from your search.

Finally, Epic has partnered with Adobe to offer a free 6-month subscription to Adobe Substance Painter and Adobe Substance 3D Modeler, visit the Fab Adobe page to find more details and redeem your sub.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic says today's Fab launch is the start of its joined-up approach to 3D asset downloads and its marketplace, with new features and content planned throughout 2025. The Epic press release reads: "We plan to introduce new file formats, including Roblox and Minecraft assets, access to MetaHumans, a new listing review system, product specific FAQs, a pipeline to make it easy for creators to publish content directly from UEFN to Fab, and new analytics to enhance the seller experience."

While the Megascans library is currently free until the end of the year, in 2025 Epic will make a cross-section of its Quixel library free to all Fab users regardless of the game engine or platform they'll be used on. This 'starter pack' will offer 1,500 Megascans spanning trees, decals and more.

Visit the new Fab marketplace website for further details and start browsing.