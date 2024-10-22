Epic Games' Fab is a one-stop content marketplace for everyone, and it's just launched

Real-time assets for Unreal Engine 5, Unity, Unreal Editor for Fortnite and more, all in one marketplace.

Epic Game Fab store, game assets for Unreal Engine 5, Unity and Fortnite
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games is not just about Unreal Engine 5, and to prove its breadth and depth the new Fab digital marketplace launches today. This one-stop destination for discovering, buying, selling and sharing digital assets replaces the Unreal Engine Marketplace and Sketchfab Store.

It really is a do-all digital store, hosting assets for Unreal Engine, Unity 3D, Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and other digital content creation tools - as well as being the new home for Quixel Megascans.

